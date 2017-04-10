The Business Column with Christine Brown

Hello and welcome to the first in a series of columns looking at businesses, the economy and regeneration in Bridlington.

I’m Christine Brown, business adviser at Bridlington Business Centre.

The first few months of 2017 have seen more businesses moving into the centre, which is welcome news for the local economy, and now means it is almost fully let.

Located on Bessingby Industrial Estate, the 25-office centre is run by East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Business Services Team and is one of six business centres across the East Riding with others located in Beverley, Brough, Driffield, Goole and Market Weighton providing office and light industrial space which are ideal for start up businesses as well as established small and medium-sized enterprises.

The businesses located in Bridlington Business Centre, who employ a total of 55 staff and have a total client base of around 3,100, have a variety of services and facilities for their convenience, including a professional front-of- house team providing a range of business support initiatives, 24/7 access with on-site parking and conference and meeting rooms available for use within the centre.

It is great news that the centre is almost full. This is a good indicator that the local economy is picking up.

The business centres play a key role in supporting job creation and business growth.

The council’s business services offer valuable assistance, such as guidance and practical support to all businesses and work closely with clients to ensure that the help and advice is relevant for that client, whether it be advice on start up, looking for potential sources of funding or looking to relocate to the new premises.

Bridlington Business Centre is also the base for the successful Women in Business group.

Started in 2014, the group now has a membership of over 50 people and meets regularly at the centre to support each other, share ideas and welcome guest speakers, as well as organising different events such as the recent Charity Race Night for Bridlington RNLI and Headlands Rock Challenge project, which raised £1,053.

Supporting young people to achieve their career goals and ambitions is also important.

In Bridlington, Headlands School has successfully run an Ambitions Day for all Year 9 pupils for the past three years.

In 2016, the school invited local and national employers into the school to work with small groups of pupils (8-10) that expressed an interest in that employment sector, over 30 different employers attended.

They gave a short presentation about their business, their specific role, the different employment opportunities within their business and the entry routes into employment. This was followed by a question and answer session were pupils had their own queries answered.

Most pupils really appreciate this opportunity to work with the different employers and the feedback has been very positive. The pupils work with three different employers during the morning to ensure that they become aware of the vast range of careers available to them for their future.

The school is always trying to involve more local employers, so if you are interested or want additional information, please contact Andy Levitt or David Stamper at Headlands School.

To find out more about the business centres, discuss support and practical assistance the council can offer your business or to enquire about vacancies in the centres, visit www.eastriding.gov.uk/business.

For all the latest news about the council’s business services follow us on Twitter @ER_Business or like the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/eastridingbusiness