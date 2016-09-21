The brakes are put on Stig’s planned visit

Bridlington’s first ever Weekend of Motoring and the Stig’s visit to the town have been cancelled due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

The legendary masked motorist was due to make an appearance at Bridlington Spa to hold talks with guests at an evening gala.

But in a statement, a spokesman for Bridlington Spa said: “The council is disappointed that due to unforeseen circumstances, the Bridlington Weekend of Motoring will not be taking place this year.

“The motoring weekend was due to take place on 24-25 September but due to circumstances out of the council’s control, it has been postponed until 2017.

“For those who have purchased tickets, they will be contacted by The Spa Bridlington box office to arrange a refund.

“The Sunday Car Rally at Sewerby Hall and Gardens will still take place as normal from 11am to 4pm.”

The event was previously hailed as “Yorkshire’s biggest motor showcase”, but will now take place next year.

Gearheads still have Sewerby Hall’s annual Car Rally to look forward to.

Up to 300 cars of all forms will come together to be showcased, including classics, vintage, supercars, VWs, modified, beach buggies and 4x4s for a truly memorable weekend of motoring.

The Sunday Challenge, which has also been cancelled, was expected to include a fuel economy run by Tour Britannia, and would have taken participants on a scenic and atmospheric tour of the East Riding, showcasing the best countryside and scenery the region has to offer.

Sunday’s all-day car event is free to attend, just turn up on the day.

For more information visit www.thespabridlington.com/motoring