Thanks Ann - our panto star does her bit to boost Brid

Ann Widdicombe - take a bow.

No matter what your political persuasion, you could not fail to be impressed by the way the former MP embraced Bridlington during her time starring as the Wicked Queen at the Spa.

She was brilliant in the show. You could say Prime Minister’s Question Time in the House of Commons is the biggest pantomime of all and she has plenty of experience there, but she is not a trained actress.

However, she threw herself into the role, and was in front of the audience for long periods of the show.

Her conduct off the stage has been equally fantastic.

She has taken the opportunity to use her national standing to promote Bridlington to a wide audience.

Writing her weekly column in the Daily Express, she said: “If ever there is a national competition for Britain’s friendliest town, I shall nominate Bridlington.”

Mentioning how she received several offers from local families to join them for Christmas dinner or to join them at Midnight Mass, she was full of praise for the warm welcome she was given.

So thanks Ann, you will be welcome back in Bridlington at any time.