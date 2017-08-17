Tess on road to recovery after being hit by moped

Meet Tess the Staffie, who was hit by a moped and dragged down the street.

She is still struggling to walk but making a good recovery after her ordeal in Hilderthorpe Road.

Tess was dragged down the street

Tess’ owner Jackie Boucher said: “He came straight through a red light, with no helmet on. He hit Tess and the squealing was awful.

“Vets say she hasn’t broken anything and it may be nerve damage. She is a bit lost at the minute because she is so used to going out for walks.”

Police are looking for the moped rider, who had no numberplate on his bike. After hitting Tess, he rode off down Olinda Road.

The incident happened on Friday, August 4, at around 2pm, near the entrance to Tesco on Hilderthorpe Road.

Police issued this CCTV image of the rider

Witnesses are asked to contact 101 quoting log 360 of August 4 with any information about the rider.