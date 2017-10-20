Ten of the Best events in the area

1 Mother Goose: Britten Sinfonia

Toll Gavel United Church, Beverley, Saturday October 21 at 2pm

Go hunting for fossils at Reighton Sands

An interactive concert to introduce children to the delights of classical repertoire for chamber orchestra – explore five fairy tales accompanied by wind quintet pieces by Maurice Ravel: aimed especially at 5-9 year olds: Tickets cost £6 for adults and £5 for children.

Tickets: Beverley Library, or call 01482 395320

2 Sophie Hannah

Lit Up Festival, Parkway Cinema, Beverley, Thursday October 19 at 7.30pm

Going Commando is on at Spotlight Theatre

Sophie Hannah returns to the festival to talk about her new psychological thriller Did You See Melody?

It is a gripping standalone page-turner about the most famous murder victim in America - except… what if she is not dead?

Sophie will also introduce Deadlier, her personal selection of 100 crime stories written by women, from Agatha Christie to Val McDermid. Deadlier includes prize-winners, bestsellers and rising stars.

Tickets on door

Walking is good for you

3 Mammal Bioblitz

Ravenscar, from Saturday October 21 to Sunday October 29

It’s all about mammals large and small at Ravenscar near Scarborough, with free events for all ages. National Trust rangers have teamed up with other conservation organisations and local wildlife enthusiasts to create events and activities to put UK mammals in the spotlight.

The Mammal Bioblitz begins on Saturday and Sunday October with Marine Mammal Watch. Visitors can team up with experts to san the waves from the cliff tops at Peak Alum Works for a glimpse of whales, dolphins or porpoises.

Antony Dunn, artistic director of Bridlington Poetry Festival

On Wednesday October 25 rangers would love help building bat boxes to be put up in Bluebell Wood at Ravenscar, while on Saturday October 28 you can make a hedgehog house for your own garden (£10 per house).

On Thursday October 26, the Hawk and Owl Trust will be running a workshop at Ravenscar Visitor Centre dissecting owl pellets to discover what small mammals have been on the menu. Then it’s back to the sea that afternoon for a ranger-led guided walk to visit Ravenscar’s seal colony.

The week draws to a close with a small mammal trapping session at the Alum Works on Sunday October 29. Led by Ann and Rob from the Yorkshire Farming and Wildlife Partnership, this is a rare chance for close up views of voles, mice and perhaps shrews.

Free but donations welcome

4 Fossil hunting

Reighton Sands, Wednesday October 25 from 12.30pm to 4pm

Best-selling crime writer Sophie Hannah

Join a fossil hunting trip along the south of Filey Bay. Each trip is different, but we should find a wide range of fossils from the Jurassic, around 160 million years ago. This event is suitable for all the family as the access is very easy. We do suggest wellies or stout footwear and a bag or bucket to put your finds in. As part of your ticket you will receive a FREE Beach Finds Guide.

Meet: At the car park at the bottom of Sands Road, Reighton. Look out for our large flag. Do not enter Haven Holidays Reighton Sands Holiday Park.

Tickets:

Booking essentialAdults: £7; 5 - 16yrs: £5; under 5s: free

Family Ticket (2 Adults & 3 children): £22.

All under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.

www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/hidden-horizons-5979675763

5 Bridlington Poetry Festival

Thursday October 19 to Sunday October 22

This year, the festival is running a weekend residential – On The Edge – led by two of the nation’s best-loved poets, Leeds-based Ian Duhig and Mona Arshi, winner of the Forward Prize for best first poetry collection in 2015, who lives and works in London.

Participants in the residential will gather for a long weekend in Bridlington’s Expanse Hotel. They’ll spend mornings in group sessions and afternoons in one-to-one meetings with the tutors, with plenty of time to dedicate to their own writing. They’ll also be given a free pass to all festival events so they can experience the full range of performances taking place in Bridlington.

The residential is described by Antony Dunn, artistic director of Bridlington Poetry Festival, as “a wonderfully friendly and supportive environment.

This year’s festival also features a workshop focusing on performance skills. Aimed primarily at women, the Performance Workshop with Rosie Garland is ideal for anyone who’d like to conquer their nerves about performing their poems in public, and to keep audiences firmly in the palms of their hands.

Admission charges apply

6 Walking for Health

Sewerby Hall and Gardens, Tuesday October 24 at 10.30am.

Walking for health is a free scheme of free guided walks for all ages and abilities, aimed at anyone who has an interest in walking or wants to slowly introduce exercise into their daily routine as part of rehabilitation from illness or injury. Route round the estate

Free

7 McCain 10k Race

Scarborough Spa, Sunday October 22 at 10am. Fun run starts at 11.30am

The 10k Road Race is a traffic free, flat course along the r Yorkshire Coast; Scarborough South Bay, Marine Drive, Northstead Manor Gardens & the North Bay Promenade.

The 10km Road Race, 2.5km and 1.6Km Fun Runs will start from the Scarborough Spa, South Bay, Scarborough. 10K race starts at 10am prompt. 2.5K & 1.6K. Fun Runs start after the main event at 11.30am.

Traffic free courses

8 Going Commando

Spotlight Theatre, Bridlington, Tuesday October 24 to Saturday October 28, daily at 7.30pm

Presented by Spotlight Drama this in-house production, written by two Spotlight members, is a play about the perils of taking a short break in Spain and the people you might meet along the way.

There’s always a hen party, t here’s always a teenager who looks like they are having a miserable time with their parents and there’s always the “odd couple” who can sometimes surprise you with their interesting past.

What are the chancesof this group becoming friends?

Tickets: 01262 678258

9 Music in the Orangery

Sewerby Hall and Gardens, Sunday October 22 from 2pm

Featuring a wide range of musical genres. Includes classical pianists, traditional vocalists, Rat Pack and Indie, full size bands.

Admission charges apply

10 Spa Movie Matinee

Bridlington Spa, Tuesday October 24 at 1.30pm

This week Murder at the Gallop starring Margaret Rutherford as Miss Marple.

Free

Mother Goose