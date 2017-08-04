Ten of the best events in the area

1 Meet the artist

Beverley Art Gallery, Treasure House, Saturday August 5 from 1pm to 4pm

The narrow boat 'New Horizons' navigates into Melbourne marina.

Susan Beaulah, the artist responsible for the exhibition at Beverley Art Gallery in the Treasure House – Red Earth and Blue Water : Studies of Indian Life’ – will be holding a free Meet The Artist day on Saturday.

Beaulah has been painting and exhibiting regularly since the 1980s in watercolour and oil. In recent years, her works have been mainly produced in India– from Rajasthan in the north to Kerala in the south.

She spent at least 10 winters there, painting life on the beaches and rural life. The exhibition runs until August 26.

Admission free

There are dog shows at Market Weighton and Seaton Ross.

2 Flamborough Lighthouse

Tours every day during school holidays apart from Friday

Staff from Sewerby Hall and Gardens offer visitors informative guided tours of this iconic structure daily between noon and 4pm. The lighthouse is located on Flamborough Head and offers views over Bridlington Bay and the Heritage Coast. Visitors can climb the 119 steps to the top of the lighthouse to see the magnificent views of the surrounding area, all the while learning about the history of the lighthouse and Trinity House.

Tours cost adults £4.40, children and over 60s £3.30 and families (two adults and two children) £13.40.

Great Expectations will be performed at Burnby Hall Gardens

3 Great Expectations

Burnby Hall Gardens, Pocklington, Friday August 4, gates open at 6.30pm

Chapterhouse Theatre Company presents Charles Dickens’ unforgettable story of love, family and friendship, set in the depths of Victorian England. From the haunting marshlands of Kent, to the bustling streets of Victorian London, this epic tale follows the fortunes of a young Pip as he falls in love, finds his fortune and makes his way in the world. This beautiful romantic tale is brought to life with traditional music, full period costume and a whole host of colourful characters, from the dangerous convict Magwitch, to the elusive Estella, and of course, the eccentric and mysterious Miss Havisham.

Admission charges apply

A new zip wire has been installed at Holme on Spalding Moor

4 Visit York Dungeon

Clifford Street, York, Monday to Sunday from 10am to 5pm

New for this season is the Dick Turpin show – teaching you about the notorious highwayman. It will make you feel like you’re really travelling in a horse and carriage. You’ll feel all the bumps of the road, and meet the unsavoury characters who inhabit it. Expect scares, surprises and one of York’s most infamous characters to make an appearance.

Admission charges apply

5 Family Fun Dog Show

Everingham Hall, Market Weighton, Saturday August 5 from 10am

Tour Drax Power Station.

A great day out for all the family and for all types of dogs. There will be five show classes for puppies, pedigree and non-pedigree and child handlers. Stalls and demonstrations.

All welcome

6 Seaton Ross Dog Show

Rose Thorpe Park, Common Road, Melbourne Seaton Ross, Saturday August 5 from noon

Twenty classes including pedigree and non-pedigree, best rick, waggiest tail, child handler, prettiest bitch and handsome dog. All entries taken on the day.

Cost £3 for each class

7 Take an open top bus tour

Bridlington to Flamborough

Calling at some of the region’s tourist destinations, plus the seaside town of Bridlington and the spectacular Flamborough Cliffs. It’s the perfect way to see the sights.

Bridlington Open Top Service 100 runs weekends and school holidays until November 5.

Calling at Bridlington, Sewerby Hall, Flamborough, Flamborough Cliffs, Flamborough Lighthouse, Bondville Model Village, John Bull’s World of Rock, Bridlington Animal Park, Thornwick Bay and more.

Day and family tickets available. There’s no need to book in advance, simply buy your ticket from the bus driver when you board at any of the stops on the route.

Plus, if you’re travelling around the East Coast, you can use the Coaster ticket on this bus too.

BusLine: 01482 59 29 29

8 Drax Power Station Open Days

Drax, near Selby, each Wednesday until August 30

Experience the sights and sounds of real life electricity generation. The tour starts in the visitor centre with an introduction to Drax Power Station, followed by a step on/off bus tour looking at cooling towers and biomass domes.

The tour concludes with a guided walk through the boiler house and turbine hall. The tour lasts two hours and is recommended for children six years and over.

Free

9 Pocklington Canal trips

Melbourne Arms on Sundays and Bank Holidays until the end of October. Trips start at noon and the last trip is 4.15pm

New Horizons run short trips each Sunday. Number of passengers is 12 at a time (including children).

There is no timetable.

Older children can take turns at steering the boat, under supervision of course. Adults can have a go too, but children take priority on short trips. Up to two dogs per trip – as long as other passengers agree.

Longer trips – two to seven hours can be arranged for parties of up to 12 passengers (including children). Tea and coffee provided during the trip. These longer trips can be arranged for Saturdays, weekdays and early evenings during the summer months. The boat can not be booked for Sundays or Bank Holidays, when it is used for short trips.

Trips free - donations welcome. Booking on 07514 978645 ot booknewhorizons@gmail.com

10 Play equipment open day

Holme on Spalding Moor, Saturday August 5 from 10am to noon

Holme on Spalding Moor Parish Council has received £31,000 in commuted sums to spend on improvements to the play area located on the village playing field. The new equipment will be officially opened on Saturday August 5.

The money comes from a development on Sands Lane by Chevin Housing Group.

The Parish Council consulted with local residents and school children on the play equipment they would prefer to see, and a scheme was put together by a local business, Tom Matthews Play Equipment.

The items include a zip wire, outdoor gym equipment, toddler equipment and a teenage tango swing.

The play equipment will have its official opening on Saturday 5 August from 10am to noon, and East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s sport, play and arts service will be in attendance, offering a play session to accompany the opening.

Free

Take an open top bus tour from Bridlington to Flamborough.