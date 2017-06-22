Ten of the best events for families

Yorkshire Belle

Bridlington Harbour

Flamborough Dog Show is on Sunday.

Take a cruise on one of the East Coast’s most famous vessels. The cruises – which vary in time and content – are now in their 70th year. See Bempton Cliffs, Flamborough Lighthouse and Bridlington bays from a different perspective.

Sails every. Charges apply

Outdoor gigs

Dalby Forest, near Pickering

Sewerby cliff tops.

Rick Astley plays Dalby Forest on Friday followed by Elbow on Saturday. Both gigs are part of Forest Live – an independent programme organised by the Forestry Commission to bring forests to new audiences. Income generated from ticket sales is spent on protecting, improving and expanding England’s forests and woodlands.

Tickets: www.forestry.gov.uk/music.

Walk the Wolds

Various locations

Castle Howard is the setting for a flower festival.

Pick from dozens of routes – coast and country – short, long and circular suitable for all ages.

http://www.top10trails.com/yorkshire-wolds-way

Armed Forces Day

Scarborough, Saturday June 24

This popular family fun day out, now in its ninth year, takes place on South Bay, Scarborough.

Includes Red Arrows, Spitfir parade, parachute display.

Free

Secret Gardens

Old Town Bridlington, Saturday June 24 and Sunday June 25

There are a record 20 plus gardens, split in two trails.

Trail one is a free trail to highlight some of the outdoor spaces on offer to the public year round.

The second trail option asks for a small fee that will gain you entry to the truly private gardens of the Bridlington Old Town, from walled gardens to a poultry farm.

Children are free under the age of 14. Some gardens will offer entertainment, refreshments and plant swaps. All offer a unique charm.

Small entry free

Time teams

Bridlington foreshore, close to Auburn Farm, Sunday June 25 from 11am

Join CITiZAN north team at the Bridlington foreshore.

They will be recording the remains of the World War One military landscape here, including pillboxes and anti-tank blocks.

No previous archaeological experience is needed and the event is free but places must be booked.

www.citizan.org.uk/events

Flamborough Dog Show

Village Green, Flamborough, Sunday June 25

The show is organised by Flamborough Pre School and will be held on the village green. Registration opens at noon and closes at 1.30pm prompt, when the judging will start.

The event is sponsored by Pets at Home. There will also be a car boot sale, children’s steam train rides, stalls, entertainment, tombola and raffle. Hot and cold refreshments will be available in the WI hall from noon.

info: 0748264111

Walking

Sewerby Hall and Gardens, Tuesday June 27 at 10.30am

Walking for health is a free scheme of free guided walks for all ages and abilities, aimed at anyone who has an interest in walking or wants to slowly introduce exercise into their daily routine as part of rehabilitation from illness or injury. The routes start from the hall andgardens.

Free

7 Castle Howard in Bloom

June 29 to July 2

Stunning floral arrangements, demonstration, guided garden tours, cream teas and gift shop.

Book online:wwwcastlehoward.co.uk

Puffin and gannet cruises

Bempton Cliffs

For approximately three hours immerse yourselves in the wonders of nature with awe inspiring views of the rugged Yorkshire coastline, “up front and personal” encounters with a range of fish and marine mammals such as seals and porpoises, and take a front row seat in the spectacular sea bird arena underneath the 400-feet high chalk cliffs at Bempton and Flamborough Head where 250,000 seabirds set up their home for the summer.

Challenge your friends and family to spot the ever endearing puffins .

Book: 01262 422211