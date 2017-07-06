Ten of the Best

1 Music Box

Bridlington Spa, Saturday July 8 from 2pm

The Staxtonbury festival.

Ever wondered what a violin is made of, why a trombone has a slide, how many metres of tubing there are in a French Horn.

Now’s your chance to find out. Musicians from East Riding Youth Orchestra and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra with world renowned workshop leader, Tim Steiner, will be hosting Music Box, a fun, interactive musical afternoon for all the family.

Have a go on the musical instruments, see demonstrations about them and, with a little help from Tim and the musicians, create and perform your own music from scratch. No previous experience required.

Suitable for anyone over eight years. Children must be supervised by an adult.

Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott.

The Royal Philharmonic Society concert on Sunday is sold out.

Music box is free but must be booked: 01262 678258

2 Paul Heaton and Jackie Abbott

Bridlington Spa, Friday December 8

The 35th Bridlington Open Volleyball Championship takes place in Bridlington.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow for the gig which will see Paul Heaton and Jackie Abbott showcase songs from their new album Crooked Calypso. Tickets on sale from 9.30am on Friday July 7.

Call: 01262 678258

3 Bridlington Open Volleyball Championship

Bridlington South Beach, Saturday July 8 and Sunday July 9

Tim Steiner will be hosting Music Box - a fun, interactive musical afternoon for all the family.

The 35th Bridlington Open Volleyball Championship is aimed at all levels of player and is contested over two days, attracting competitors from all over the north of England.

More than 500 players from 96 teams will descend on the town’s South Beach for the annual tournament, which is sponsored and supported by East Yorkshire (EY) Events.

The players compete in matched of mixed pairs and teams of four. Money raised supports junior players. Enter: www.bridbeach.co.uk

4 Staxtonbury

Manor Farm, Staxton, near Scarborough

This year we will see the introduction of some new initiatives both on the music scene and the family entertainment side.

There will be more opportunity for anyone to come and have a go on the jamming stage.

There will also be a fun dog show. The five music stages will be on the go all weekend and there will be more than 50 bands and even more acoustic acts on show. Free children’s activities including the arts and crafts Marquee, Punch and Judy, Little Steffs’ Storytime, tennis and football.

www,staxtonbury.com

5 Antiques hunt

Bridlington Old Town

The Old Town is packed full of antique shops including the Georgian Tea Rooms three floors of curios and antiques (pictued above). Plus there are art galleries, cafes and restaurants and Bayle museum.

Free to browse

6 Olly Murs

Scarborough Open Air Theatre, Sunday July 9

He has sold more than 10 million records and played sold out shows across the UK.

Tickets: 01723 818111

6 Wetwang Acoustic

The Victoria Inn, Main Street, Wetwang, second Tuesday of each month from 7.30pm

Singers, musicians and audience all welcome at these monthly sessions.

Admission is free

7 Antiques Roadshow

Castle Howard, Thursday July 13 from 9.30am

Bring along heirlooms, household treasures and car boot bargains.

Free entry

8 Blooming Great Tea Party

St George’s Croft, Bridlington, Friday July 7 from 2pm to 4pm

A tea party on the grass in front of St George’s Croft. It is in aid of Marie Curie.

Tickets £2.50, includes drink and a cake

9 Ballroom dancing

Bridlington Spa, every Wednesday from 2pm

Join Pat and Keith Taylor for their social afternoon of modern ballroom, Latin and more. There will be a dancing style for everyone. Enjoy social dancing in the Spa Royal Hall.

Tickets: £6.50

10 Taking Steps

Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough, Thursday July 13

Opening night of the revival of the classic Alan Ayckbourn farce. Follow a solicitor’s folly.

Tickets: 01723 370541