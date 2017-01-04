Tell us about Brid’s sporting heroes

Time is running out if you want your club to be recognised at the fifth Bridlington Sports Awards.

The closing date for nominations is Friday January 13, so you will need to get a move on to make sure your favourites are on the shortlists.

We are looking for the sports stars who had a great 2016 on the pitch, pool, track or in the ring.

But we also want to hear about the volunteers who made everything run smoothly in the background, and the coaches who have devoted hours of their time to make a difference.

Categories include:

 Sports Person of the Year

 Junior Sports Person of the Year

 Team of the Year

 Junior Team of the Year

 Club of the Year

 Coach of the Year

 Services to Junior Sport

 Services to Village Sport

 Unsung Hero

 Lifetime Achievement

 The Bridlington Town Council Award for services to the community

Schools, clubs and individuals can all make nominations and the awards will be presented at a ceremony at Bridlington Rugby Club on Friday, March 10.

Free Press sports reporter John Edwards said: “The first four awards nights have been a great celebration of Bridlington’s sporting community.

“We want to hear from all of our local clubs. Don’t miss your chance.”

The event is sponsored by West BS and Lloyd Dowson, with a number of other businesses and organisations kindly sponsoring the individual categories.

To nominate, email john.edwards@jpress.co.uk with details of who you think should win and why.