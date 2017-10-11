Teenager arrested after car failed to stop for two Yorkshire police forces

A teenager has been arrested after failing to stop for two Yorkshire police forces in one day.

The silver Kia Picanto car failed to stop for Humberside Police officers in Bridlington yesterday (Tuesday).

And, at around 10pm the same day, police were called over concerns about a car being driven dangerously on Columbus Ravine, Scarborough.

But after the car was traced to Cayton, it failed to stop after being instructed by North Yorkshire Police.

A spokesperson for the force said: "However, the vehicle rammed a police car and drove off from the area.

"Following a short pursuit, the vehicle was successfully brought to a stop in the Crossgates area of Scarborough.

"The male driver attempted to run off, but following a short foot pursuit, officers located and detained him."

A 19-year-old man, from Doncaster, has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, taking a vehicle without consent, failing to stop and drink driving.