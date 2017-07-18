Teenage cyclist who died following Bridlington crash is named

The cyclist who died in a collision on the A614 at Bessingby Gate has been named as 18-year-old Lewis Booth.

Lewis, of Nafferton, was air-lifted to Middlesborough hospital but sadly died of his injuries in hospital on Monday afternoon.

His family are being supported by specially trained officers and have asked to be left to grieve in peace.

The crash occurred on Sunday 16 July shortly before 5.30pm. A blue Citroen Berlingo collided with the cyclist on the A614 at the junction with Bessingby Gate in Bridlington.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "Our enquiries are continuing into the circumstances of the collision and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, that has not already spoken to us, to call us on the non-emergency number 101 quoting log 498 of 16/07/17."