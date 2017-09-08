Tea party thank you for volunteers

Saint Catherine’s Hospice held an end-of-summer tea party to thank volunteers at its Bridlington shop.

Manager Debbie Rhodes said: “It was a chance for me to say a very warm and sincere thank you to the volunteers for their efforts in the last seven months. We played games and had a very traditional sing-a-long, and a volunteer’s wife very kindly made a beautiful tea party cake.”

The shop is looking for donations of clothing and wants to hear from anyone who might like to join the team.

Call 606894 for details.