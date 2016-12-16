Taxi marshals in Bridlington to help you get home safely

Taxi marshals will be on the streets of Bridlington to help revellers get home safely after a night out.

They will be working at taxi ranks in busy nights out between tonight and New Year’s Day to make sure nobody jumps the queue and that people have enough money for the fare.

Cllr Shaun Horton, portfolio holder for community involvement and local partnerships at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “The East Riding does have reputation for being a safe place to be out and about and we want everyone to enjoy themselves and stay safe.

“We know that most people who join a taxi queue after a night out are well behaved by a small minority can cause problems for others so the taxi marshals can help people stay calm and in good spirits.

“The marshals work well alongside our licensing officers to help make it a safe night out for revellers.

“We always have a first rate response from residents, people in the pub and bar trade as well as taxi owners who all say the initiative works very well.”

During the festive period, the East Riding of Yorkshire Council licensing team will also be looking out for any bogus vehicles to ensure only legitimate taxis are operating.