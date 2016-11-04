Talking tourism column with Tim Norman.

Another magnificent weekend draws to a close with the departure of the scooter boys and girls.

Already many of the guest houses and hotels should have plans for a busy weekend at the end of October 2017 with many rebookings.

Tim Norman, proprietor of the Royal Hotel, Bridlington.

With the clocks continuing to ‘Fall Back’ at the end of October we now have the pleasure of lighter mornings and darker nights for the next six months.

We may all have seen that our local MP, Sir Greg Knight, made a plea in the House of Commons for this practice to stop to ‘help tourism’. Once again, however, this plea was turned down.

There will be many businesses at this time of year in the tourism sector who will be breathing a sigh of relief and preparing to close down for the winter, or so it seems.

In actual fact what they will be doing is preparing for their out of season jobs; refurbishments, painting decorating, upgrading and replacing in preparation for the new season in 2017.

The season in Bridlington is starting to get longer and if you look around the town there are still events and activities going on through the year.

The Old Town continues to provide entertainment with the Dickensian Festival in mid November and the Old Town Gallery continuing to provide a visiting artist through its doors all year long.

Not forgetting of course the Ice Skating Rink being brought back to town by Bridlington Town Council and the many and varied other events and retreats taking place at various locations.

Looking forward to 2017 and the start of the next season, Bridlington once again has been lucky to have received either a start or a finish on the Tour de Yorkshire cycle race.

For those of you who don’t remember – Bridlington was where it all began on 1 May 2015 when a star-filled field set off from outside of The Spa heading north towards Scarborough.

The morning was magnificent and it was a wonderful event for the whole of the town to celebrate and come together as a whole team and deck up in a glorious Blue and Yellow from top to bottom.

Unfortunately, what started out as a wonderful morning turned into a quiet afternoon as all of the spectators and visitors to Bridlington headed to Scarborough to see the conclusion of the race.

This year, although we still have the honour, which cannot be taken away from us, of saying “#TdY – It All Started Here” we should be pushing for a finish to keep the visitors in the town so that they can really see our splendid beaches and get a proper Bridlington welcome.

So here’s to the start of a campaign to culminate with the next announcement on 2 December – “#TdY Bridlington For The Final Flag!”