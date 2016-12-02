Taking plunge with scheme

East Riding Leisure Bridlington is introducing the STA (Swimming Teachers’ Association) International Learn to Swim Programme throughout its swimming lessons programme.

The programme starts with baby and pre-school swimming sessions and goes through to the platinum awards for advanced swimming and junior lifeguard courses.

The new programme will be fun and exciting and will help children and young people progress through levels and achieve, by virtue of their success tracker and Health and Wellbeing books.

During the build up to the launch date (Monday 2 January 2017), STAnley the seal has been visiting the Centre, which is running competitions and prizes in preparation for the launch.

Staff will also be on hand to answer any questions or queries parent/carers and children may have about this exciting new swimming programme.

Leanne Connelly, swimming lesson co-ordinator, said: “The International Learn to Swim Programme is an innovative and child friendly way for children to progress through swimming lessons.

“There are lots of awards that children can attain, such as distance awards and ‘I can swim’ awards.

“The team here are really excited by this new partnership with the STA.”

Councillor Richard Burton, portfolio holder for civic wellbeing and culture, said: “This partnership with STA is a great opportunity for the council, and I am very excited that we can offer a fresh, innovative swim programme to our customers across our nine leisure sites.

“We will benefit by getting the best use of the space available in our pools and enjoy better retention figures, as sites will be able to offer a more extensive programme incorporating advanced swimming and junior lifeguard courses, as well as more grass roots level classes including beginner, baby and preschool sessions.”

Grace Mallon, account manager at STA, said: “We are thrilled to add East Riding Leisure to this growing list of swim academies. East Riding Leisure have embraced this opportunity to revive their swim scheme and we are delighted to be able to offer a current, cost-effective, quality programme that is appealing to learners of all ages.”

Visit : http://www.eastridingleisure.co.uk/promotions/exciting-changes-to-our-swimming-lessons for more details.