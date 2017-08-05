Search

Taking flight with great bird images

Trinity by Chrys Mellor.
Trinity by Chrys Mellor.

This month members of the YFoto Photography Club have focused on wildlife – and birds in particular.

Muriel Hudson has produced a great image of a puffin, while John Hudson captured a gannet soaring above RSPB Bempton Cliffs.

Clocking a seascape by Peter Toney.

Clocking a seascape by Peter Toney.

Mr Hudson also caught a razorbill on the cliffs about to take flight, while Thomas Buck focused on an eagle owl.

Chrys Mellor has provided two great landscape shots, showcasing Trinity Church and the harbour fairground.

For details about the YFoto Photography Club call Muriel Hudson on 01262 851722.

Overflying RSPB Bempton by John Hudson.

Overflying RSPB Bempton by John Hudson.

Eagle Owl by Thomas Buck.

Eagle Owl by Thomas Buck.

The Lookout by Muriel Hudson.

The Lookout by Muriel Hudson.

All the fun of the fair by Chrys Mellor.

All the fun of the fair by Chrys Mellor.

Ready Steady Go by John Hudson.

Ready Steady Go by John Hudson.