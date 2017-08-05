Taking flight with great bird images

This month members of the YFoto Photography Club have focused on wildlife – and birds in particular.

Muriel Hudson has produced a great image of a puffin, while John Hudson captured a gannet soaring above RSPB Bempton Cliffs.

Clocking a seascape by Peter Toney.

Mr Hudson also caught a razorbill on the cliffs about to take flight, while Thomas Buck focused on an eagle owl.

Chrys Mellor has provided two great landscape shots, showcasing Trinity Church and the harbour fairground.

For details about the YFoto Photography Club call Muriel Hudson on 01262 851722.

Overflying RSPB Bempton by John Hudson.

Eagle Owl by Thomas Buck.

The Lookout by Muriel Hudson.

All the fun of the fair by Chrys Mellor.