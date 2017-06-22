Take work on the wild side

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, which runs the Living Seas Centre at Flamborough, is aiming to kick-start the careers of young conservation enthusiasts.

The trust is seeking 24 young people from across Yorkshire to take part in a 12-month placement, including at Flamborough, under the Tomorrow’s Natural Leaders (TNL) scheme.

Aimed at 16 to 24 year olds, TNL is designed to inspire young people to value and take action for nature.

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust project leader Joe Wyatt said: “We are looking for passionate and motivated individuals who are driven to make a difference.”

Visit www.ywt.org.uk/Tomorrows-Natural-Leaders to find out more. The application deadline is Sunday 16 July.