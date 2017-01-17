Take extra care after tidal surge

The clifftops around Bridlington could be dangerous following the bad weather last week, East Riding of Yorkshire Council has warned.

After Friday’s tidal surge and high winds, residents have been urged to take extra care if they are walking on the beaches.

The council has streesed that large cliff falls do not happen often but it added: “Cliff losses linked to coastal erosion can occur at any time of the year.”

Its advice includes:

○ Do not walk at the foot of cliffs

○ Keep away from all cliff edges as they may be dangerously undercut by wave action.

○ Do not climb down cliffs as they are unstable and can crumble without warning.

○ Do not throw any items off the cliff top onto the beach.

○ Never touch or take away objects that have been revealed as the result of an erosion incident.

To report suspicious items, dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.