Superb pictures from YFoto club

This month the members of the YFoto photography club have presented another excellent set of pictures for the Bridlington Free Press readers to enjoy.

Denise Feast took an excellent colour image of the boats in Bridlington Harbour while the Priory Church and Flamborough were brought into focus by Muriel Hudson.

Bridlington Harbour by Denise Feast.

Two great animal photographs were taken by Chrys Mellor and Chris Rushton, while Bob Taylor took a landscape photo of Peasholm Park.

For more details about the YFoto photography club call Muriel Hudson on 01262 851722.

Fish Supper by Chrys Mellor.

Charlie the Pointer by Chris Rushton.

Field of Gold by Vivienne Dodgson.

Flamborough Lighthouse by Muriel Hudson.