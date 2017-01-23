Super snowdrop show

Visitors to a popular attraction in the Bridlington area will find themselves surrounded by a white carpet of flowers next month.

Burton Agnes Hall’s Snowdrop Spectacular will offer the chance to look forward to warmer times as people take in the breathtaking display in the woodland.

Millions of hardy snowdrops will have pushed through the cold winter ground to create a magnificent vista at the Cunliffe-Listers’ Elizabethan family home.

Lovers of snowdrops (called Galanthophiles) will also have the opportunity to buy some of the Burton Agnes-propagated varieties ‘in the green’ which is the best way of building a collection.

Spokesman at the hall said: “The snowdrop walk makes a truly memorable day out at the end of a long winter.

“The beautiful little flowers are such a welcome sight, and grow in huge numbers each year. Visitors will also be able to warm themselves up after a bracing walk with a cuppa at the courtyard cafe.”

Simon Cunliffe-Lister said: “The joyous bloom of pure white at the end of winter announces to us that spring is on its way, and is a biblical symbol of hope.

“I really do look forward to seeing them at Burton Agnes Hall each year – it is a beautiful and unforgettable sight.”

The event runs from Saturday 4 February to Sunday 5 March from 11am to 4pm every day.

In gale force winds the woodland walk will be closed.

Please call the office on 01262 490324 for more guidance if in doubt.

Burton Agnes Hall holds its annual Orchid Festival over the weekend of 4 and 5 March.

There will be stunning exhibitions in the hall and flower sales.

Expert advisors will give talks and take questions about how to care for orchids, and there will be slide shows and stalls selling orchid-related goods.

The stately home also plays host to the very popular Burton Agnes Jazz and Blues Festival. The organisers of the festival have now announced the headline acts.

They are Claire Martin OBE and Ray Gelato, who will be delivering a set of swinging jazz, and Northern Ireland star Kaz Hawkins, who specialises in powerful blues.

The festival will be held between Friday 30 June and Sunday 2 July. Tickets for the full weekend along with day and evening only tickets are available now.

More artists will be announced over the coming weeks and months. Visit www.burtonagnes.com/Jazz_Festival/Line_Up.html to be find out more information.