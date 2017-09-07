Super slimmers step out

A group of slimmers from the Filey and district area have raised £346 for Cancer Research UK.

Members of the local Slimming World groups amassed 80,800 steps just by walking along the beach.

They were taking part in the Walk All Over Cancer with Slimming World campaign, where slimmers across the UK were sponsored by friends and family to individually count steps they had done during the month of August.

The members decided they would complete steps all at once on Filey Beach – walking 80,800 steps together – an achievement many of the group members would never have dreamt possible before losing weight.

Weight loss consultant Irene Cowling, who runs the Filey Slimming World groups each week, said: “We had lovely day and in true Slimming World-style our members, their friends and families were out in force to support each other.

“They showed just what can be done when we come together, both in terms of achieving something amazing and raising money for a great cause too.

“I’m so proud of all of my members, who set themselves the challenge of walking more this August and absolutely smashed it!

“At Slimming World, we help our members find enjoyable ways of getting more active and encourage them to increase their activity levels step-by-step until it becomes part of their daily routine.

“In our group we all support each other to live a healthier and more active lifestyle.

“It’s amazing to see just how much of a difference their weight loss has made.

“Getting active doesn’t have to be joining the gym or running marathons if you feel that’s not for you.

“It can be walking the kids to school, doing the gardening, hitting the dance floor – anything that raises the heart rate a little counts under our Body Magic activity programme.

“All that activity really helped to boost step counts and enabled members to reach their Walk All Over Cancer goal.

“The money raised will go towards an amazing cause, helping to support Cancer Research UK’s life-saving research into the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of all cancers.”