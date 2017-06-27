Super seaside stroll brings in hundreds for the Hinge

The Great Bridlington Charity Walk raised almost £1,400 for the Hinge Centre.

Groups of friends and families strolled along the town’s beautiful seafront, and walkers were challenged to find the Active Coast Mile Markers, as they headed along the promenades, around the harbour and on the clifftops towards Sewerby Hall.

Organiser Jan Warner said: “All ages and abilities took part including families, groups of friends and individual dedicated walkers who did it in record time.

“A group of 21 cubs who were on a camping weekend also took part and arrived at the end shattered but happy and proud to receive their certificates. Their leaders were looking forward to them sleeping well that night.

“Almost everyone took advantage of the free entry to Sewerby Hall and Gardens for a meal or a drink before returning free on the land train, both offered by East Riding Council, and all are looking forward to hearing the result of the draw to the raffle to win the TV kindly donated by Lloyd Dowson Chartered Accountants.

“Nearly £700 was raised on the day and as Barclays Bank have agreed to match this amount, it means a fantastic and much needed £1388.12 will be added to the charity’s funds.”

Among the walkers was a previous service user of the Hinge, who this time last year was sleeping on the streets of Doncaster, and now with the help of the Hinge is back on his feet with a flat and a job.

Jan added: “The Hinge would like to thank everyone who supported this event whether as a participant, volunteer, member of the Hinge staff and directors, or one of their wonderful sponsors, West Building Supplies Ltd, Barclays Bank, Lloyd Dowson Chartered Accountants, East Riding of Yorkshire Council and Burlington Design Partnership.

“This generous support by the community makes it possible for The Hinge to exist and make Bridlington a great place to live.”