Members of F.ocus Photographic Group have concentrated on the Bridlington and District area for this set of images

Fantastic landscapes covering Thornwick Bay, Flamborough, Dane’s Dykes and Bridlington showcase their talents behind the camera.

Bridlington Sunset by Mike Barnard.

For more information about F.ocus Photographic club or to pick up tips on how to take great photos go to www.focusphotographicgroup.co.uk.

On the group’s website you will find a programme of events and relevant contact numbers.

Danes Dike by Mike Bean.

Paragliding by Dean Maplethorpe.

The Lighthouse by David Young.

Thornwick Bay by Jaki Maplethorpe.