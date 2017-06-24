Super landscapes and great wildlife

This month the talented amateur photographers at YFoto club have produced another varied set of images for the Free Press readers to enjoy.

Street fare was taken by Chris Rushton at an Old Town event while John Hudson, Robert Graham and Peter Toney took images inspired by the coastline and its nature.

North Landing by Robert Graham.

A wonderful murmuration photograph was captured by Chrys Mellor and Peter Toney provides an outstanding sunset over Bridlington.

For more details about the YFoto photography club call Muriel Hudson on 01262 851722.

Street fare by Chris Rushton.

Evening Light by Muriel Hudson.

Gannet in Flight by John Hudson.

Murmuration by Chrys Mellor.