Students visit East Riding Apprenticeship Pathways event

A group of 30 Year 11 and 13 students from Headlands School visited the Apprenticeship Pathways Event at Bishop Burton College.

These advantages include being paid to train to get the qualification needed to do that job role and that some employers are now offering Higher and Degree Apprenticeship.

Headlands pupils were given a great insight into the apprenticeship route at the Pathways event.

The students then went to meet and discuss the local opportunities with a range of employers and training providers.

Our students were happy and confident to question the employers and training providers to allow them to get the information they needed to apply the right Apprentice opportunity for themselves.

The student then had access to the HUB; which allowed them to view the 350 plus current apprenticeship opportunities with a 30 mile radius of the venue and also register on the Apprenticeship website.

Comment from the students indicated that they had collected information and contact details to start their apprenticeship application process or had made them think about the diverse range of career opportunities that can be accessed by the apprenticeship route. Harrison Banks, 16, said: “It was eye opening to see the range of apprenticeships available and are more straightforward than I thought”

Andy Levitt, careers education manager, said: “I think this was a fantastic opportunity for students to meet with employers and training providers to gain a greater insight into the apprenticeship route.”