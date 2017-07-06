Students showcase super speaker skills

On Friday 23 June, Bridlington School celebrated the fabulous public speaking skills of its students with the first ‘Bridlington School Speaks’ competition.

Twenty four students from Y7, Y8 and Y9 wrote and delivered speeches to a packed audience of friends and family – and five judges.

Students eloquently and passionately presented views on a wide variety of topics from the rainforest to body image, majorettes, dogs, social media, the curriculum, CCF, surviving Y8 and animal cruelty.

The Y7 winner was Spencer Dandy with his passionate speech about saving the rainforests.

The Y8 winner was Alex Dowson, who explored the topic of being an author, while the Y9 winner was Amy Gollop with her exploration of the value of learning languages.

The overall competition winner was Grace Giblin Boughton with her entertaining and thoughtful speech about role models and she was presented with a cup by the chairman of the Old Bridlingtonian’s Tony Sugden.

Mrs Hackney, an English teacher at Bridlington School said: “It has been fabulous to see how the hard work and dedication of the students involved has paid off.

“The judges had a difficult task deciding on the winners as the standard of every single speech was so high.

“Well done to everybody who took part-they are genuinely all winners and should feel really proud of their achievement.”