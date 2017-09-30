Students rally to new sport

Headlands students from Year 7 to Year 10 have taken part in a number of squash sessions hosted by Bridlington Squash Club.

They were taught about the rudiments of game and the different techniques used by players.

The students quickly progressed from simple rallies to full tournaments with other student’s umpiring and scoring the games.

The squash club was very impressed with the attitude, enthusiasm and talent displayed by the students.

As a result of this the club wants to continue to run coaching sessions to develop the students into the squash players of tomorrow.

All of the students enjoyed themselves and were really grateful for being given the opportunity to learn a new sport. They not only did the school proud, but also did themselves proud.

Report by Mr Echevarria