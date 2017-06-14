Students’ artwork goes on display

East Riding College’s end of year Art, Design and Fashion opens at Bridlington Contemporary Gallery in Promenade on Saturday.

Tutor Joy Verda said: “The end of year show is a chance for students to show off their best pieces, and gives them good experience of what it’s like to

show work in the wider community.

“I’m excited for the public to see what the young people of our town can achieve, and how creative they are.”

Student Maisie Banks is no stranger to showing work, having held two well received exhibitions at the Alex May gallery in the Old Town during her course.

She said: “I’m looking forward to the final exhibition, I can’t believe the two-year course has gone so fast and I’m starting a BA Graphics course at Leeds in 16 weeks.”

Jordan Slator Hall, whose final exhibition piece is a graphics marketing exercise for a horror film, added: “I’ve enjoyed my time at East Riding College and I’m looking forward to going to York St John University in September.”

David Dickinson, who has completed the course while still in the RAF, said: “I have managed to diversify my working practice and to develop new technical skills.

“It has been good fun trying new things and stepping out of my comfort zone of portraiture. I intend to go to university after I leave the RAF and this course will enable me to do that.”

The exhibition will be open 10am-1pm and 2pm-5pm every day until Wednesday. Admission is free.