Student graduates from Lloyds scheme

A student from Bridlington is among a record 88 students to celebrate graduating from the prestigious Lloyds Scholars programme this year.

Jonathan Hutchinson studied psychology at the University of Sheffield while being supported by the award winning social mobility programme from Lloyds Banking Group.

The Lloyds Scholars programme offers financial assistance, two paid ten-week internships, and a dedicated mentor from the banking group to help support talented undergraduates from lower income backgrounds.

The scholars are also required to complete at least 100 hours of volunteering in their local area alongside their studies – all of which helps them make the most of their university experience.

Showing his personal commitment to the Group’s unique social mobility programme, the graduation ceremony in central London was attended by Group Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio.

Paul O’Neill, head of Lloyds Scholars, said: “The programme has been building momentum over the past five years and I am incredibly proud to see Jonathan graduate.

“As part of our ambition to help Britain prosper we are committed to addressing inequality, supporting disadvantaged people and championing Britain’s diversity. Our Scholars programme helps us deliver on all of these commitments and has had a positive impact on the students’ time at university and beyond.”