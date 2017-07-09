Stubbs and Jones wrap up powerful Cayton 2nds win

Simon Stubbs and Daz Jones played a huge part in Cayton 2nds’ powerful 221-run victory in Division Two against Scarborough 3rds.

Paul Pennock (77), Mark Sayer (66) and Simon Glave (53) took Cayton to 280-6.

Stubbs, who took 5-9, and Daz Jones with 4-26 then took out Scarborough for just 59.

Mike Horsley (50) and Adrian Turnbull (32) rolled back the years as Ebberston 2nds passed Ravenscar’s 133-8 in a four-wicket win.

Turnbull had earlier taken 5-26, while Joe bayes (38) and Ivan Kirk (28) scored the Ravenscar runs.

Ganton had a straight-forward seven-wicket win against Wykeham 2nds.

Liam Cousins’ 4-12 took out Wykeham for 102, before Ali Limb’s unbeaten 63 finished the job.

Sewerby 2nds remain in the hunt after a win by eight wickets against Fylingdales.

Duncan Steele provided the only Fylingdales batting highlight with 25 as Craig Ward (5-28) and Ben Leeson (3-12) bowled them out for 94.

Somerled MacDonald’s 43 not out and 23 from Chris Briggs sealed the victory.

Scalby 2nds bagged 20 points after Kirkbymoorside conceded their game.

Jake Hatton had a day to remember as Flixton 3rds beat Muston by 87 runs in Division Three.

He hit 71, linked with Joe Harris’ 28 to help Flixton reach 182-7, Jonny Atkinson bagging three wickets.

Hatton’s 3-12 and Finlay Ward’s 3-36 then ended Muston’s reply on 95.

Seamer 2nds remain on top after a win by eight wickets against Nawton Grange 2nds.

Archie Graham’s 4-10 and two wickets each for Phil Metcalfe, Jamie Haxby and Connor Myerscough took out Grange for 114.

Myerscough’s unbeaten 62 and Darrol Lewis’ 33 wrapped things up.

Scarborough RUFC's Joe Lenton (5-26), James Perrett (3-12) and M Kelly (2-36) bowled out Flamborough for 113 in an eight-wicket win, Harry Gunning posting 53.

Amol Gaikwad’s 44 and Joe Lenton’s 33 made sure of the win.

Leigh Watson took 5-21 and Ben Norman 4-16 as Forge Valley 2nds were dismissed for 43 in reply to Snainton’s 111 in a two-wicket win.

Neil Arnott bagged 3-30 for Valley.

Dan Hardy claimed 4-17 as Pickering 3rds bowled out Cayton 3rds for 80 in a win by two wickets.

Three wickets each for Matthew Micklethwaite and Shakil Iqbal pushed Pickering close, but Matthew Shepard’s 32 saw them home.

It was a day for the bowlers as Ganton 2nds beat Wykeham 3rds by 25 runs in Division Four.

Ed Cooper (47) made the only meaningful contribution with the bat as Ganton reached 92, Tom Owen taking 3-0 and George Shannon 3-12.

Wykeham were then shot down by 3-4 from Rob Bradley 3-9 from Ed Bradley and 3-12 from Josh Sarup.

Simon Kipling smacked an unbeaten 125 as Mulgrave 2nds saw off Forge Valley 3rds by 98 runs.

His runs were added to by 41 from Chris Spenceley, 36 from Alf Jacobs and 33 from Luke Spenceley in Mulgrave’s 288-4.

Andy Morrell (73) and Christian Reddish (40) gave Valley some hope, but Luke Spenceley’s 3-24 ended their charge.

Filey 2nds crept their way to a win by two wickets against Heslerton 2nds.

Ian Blanchard’s 26 was the only knock of note as Lewis Adam’s 5-16 and Jon Hunter’s 3-25 saw them off for 79.

Filey looked in trouble as Matthew Webster took 4-13 and Mark Dring collected 3-37, but they managed to force their way home.

Thornton Dale 2nds were 129 runs better than Sherburn 2nds.

Matthew Todd’s 74, Lewis White’s 38 and Paul Waring’s unbeaten 36 inspired Dale to 203-7, Craig Mudd taking three wickets.

Tom Snowden(4-19) and Matthew Firth (3-16) took out the Sherburn retort.

Wold Newton 2nds beat Ravenscar 2nds by 73 runs.

Newton tallied 102-6, thanks to Thomas Southwell (36) and Jack Heselhurst (33), Luke Stokoe taking 4-25 and Jon Murrell 2-24.

That was followed by some amazing bowling from Chris Hodgson with 5-10 and Gordon Taylor with 4-2 as Ravenscar managed just 29.

Muston 2nds conceded their game against Scalby 3rds, while Scarborough Nomads had a no show for their fixture against Cloughton 2nds.