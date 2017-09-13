Storm Aileen latest: Wednesday morning

Disruption is easing after Storm Aileen struck Yorkshire overnight.
High winds are expected to die down at around 10am today after a night of strong gusts and heavy rain.
There are some minor road closures due to fallen trees across Yorkshire.
Both the Humber and Ouse bridges have now re-opened to traffic this morning after earlier closures.
Motorists have been warned to watch out for debris in the road during the storm's aftermath.
