Stage Three of The Life Course column with Kimberley Nichol

The Life Course is a path that an individual follows from birth to death and support made available by the public health team at East Riding of Yorkshire Council can help encourage a healthy start to life.

The public health team helps protect and improve the health and wellbeing of East Riding residents, and follows the Life Course approach along with many other health organisations, to promote healthy lifestyles from an early age.

There are critical periods throughout a person’s lifetime and it is during those stages that their needs can be targeted in order to make life a healthier transition. The four stages of the Life Course are as follows:

1. Start Well – (pregnancy and the early years)

2. Develop Well – (childhood through to adolescence)

3. Live and Work Well – (adulthood and working life)

4. Age Well and End of Life – (retirement and later life)

This week’s article will focus on the third stage of the life course, Live and Work Well.

The third stage of a person’s life focuses on adulthood which, for many, comes with significant changes in responsibility in terms of work, housing and relationships.

During adulthood, careers may grow, families may be formed and parenting responsibilities often begin.

Councillor Jane Evison, portfolio holder for transforming lifestyles at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “This stage can be stressful for adults who are adjusting to new challenges and journeys of the life course and we want people to be aware that help is out there for those who need it.”

Key transition points during adulthood include:

l Establishing or ending intimate relationships

l The birth of children

l Changes in housing, employment, income and physical and mental capacity

l Homelessness

l The death of parents, family members or partners

What can you do?

Being in work can contribute to good health and wellbeing and to family security. Those in long- term unemployment face disadvantage as this and the inability to work due to ill health or disability can in turn contribute to further mental and physical health problems.

For help and advice visit www.eastriding.gov.uk and use the ‘search bar’ to find out more.

Next week will focus on Stage Four: Age Well and End of Life.