Sports memories tackling dementia

East Riding Libraries has teamed up with the Sporting Memories Foundation to offer a new kind of reminiscence group aimed at older people who may feel lonely and people living with dementia.

Reminiscence sessions, which are endorsed by the Alzheimer’s Society, have become an established part of the work that is being done at libraries across the East Riding.

By teaming up with the Sporting Memories Foundation the groups will be able to include a sporting element to some of the reminiscence session.

People will be able to explore memory boxes, photographs, videos and music with a focus on sporting events.

Tony Jameson-Allen, director and co-founder of the Sporting Memories Foundation, said: “Across the country there are scores of people aged 50 and over, battling with dementia, depression and loneliness.

“Each week, teams from Sporting Memories work with these people and their loved ones, stimulating and encouraging them to relive their memories about sports.”

Visit www2.eastriding.gov.uk/leisure/libraries/ to find out details about the range of resources and support that is available for people with dementia, and those who care for them, through the East Riding Libraries Service.