Splash Zone closed later this week

The Splash Zone area at East Riding Leisure Bridlington will not open on Thursday or Friday, to allow for maintenance work to be carried out.

Senior facility manager Adam Mainprize said: “After a hugely busy summer, we need to carry out some essential maintenance to maintain the popular Splash Zone facility, and help us to avoid disruption at busy times in the future.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused by this brief closure, but would remind customers that the main swimming pool and all other facilities at the Centre will be open as normal.”