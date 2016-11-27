Specsavers staff raise cash for Motor Neurone Disease Association

Team members at an opticians in Bridlington said they were over the moon with the amount of money they have raised for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

The Specsavers store staff set themselves a challenge to raise as much money as possible to support much-loved colleague Jackie Fairbairn who was diagnosed with the disease earlier this year, and last week presented the Motor Neurones Disease Association with a cheque.

A very grateful Specsavers store director Mark Kunz said. “I’ve been blown away by the generosity, out-pouring of support and how the team has rallied together to raise this phenomenal amount of money. To raise another £1,500 in one month is a hefty achievement and I’m so proud of my team for making this happen.”