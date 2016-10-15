Special feature - Bridlington Photography Club

Featured this week are images from members of the Bridlington Photography Club.

They are all “night photography” which was the subject chosen for the evening’s meeting on Tuesday 4 October.

Yellow lights at Whitby by David Hollingworth.

The club meets twice a month at the Bridlington Rugby Club on Queensgate.

It is run on a self-help basis with a wealth of knowledge from members of all levels of experience, from beginners to the very experienced.

Members enter images and prints on selected subjects at each meeting and critique is invited to aid improvement.

The club only holds one competition a year and the results are used to display how much individual members have improved over the previous 12 months.

River scene captured by Peter Heathcote

An outing to Hessle Foreshore has been arranged for Saturday 15 October, with several more locations being suggested for future dates.

We also have occasional speakers at meetings to demonstrate different techniques. Membership is kept down to 20 to ensure that the friendly social side is kept intact.

At present there are three places available if anyone wishes to come along.

The next meeting is on Tuesday 25 October at 7pm and anyone is welcome to call in.

Las Vegas by David Young.

The club website is www.bridlington-camera-club.co.uk and we can also be found on Facebook.

Email chris.dunkley53@googlemail.com for more information about the club.

Brid Harbour by Jaki Maplethorp.

Cactus lit up by Roy Pratley.