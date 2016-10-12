Spa ready for culture year

Bridlington Spa is ready to step into the limelight as Hull becomes the UK’s City of Culture in 2017.

The venue will play a key part in the East Riding’s role in the year and Spa general manager Andrew Aldis wants to make sure visitors to Hull also spend time in Bridlington.

He spoke about the Spa’s aims at a meeting of Bridlington Chamber of Trade last week.

Mr Aldis said: “If somebody is going to see the Turner Prize, they may decide on a day trip to Hull and then go home again.

“We want them to stay longer. We want them to know what’s happening the day before and the day after, so they can say ‘let’s go to Bridlington that day’ or ‘let’s go to Pocklington that day’ - extending their stay by visiting the East Riding’s rich cultural locations.”

To try to bring more visitors to Bridlington, the new Spa brochures will feature City of Culture listings for the whole of the East Riding for all of 2017.

“Our approach to the City of Culture is to make sure everybody knows how fantastic the East Riding is,” added Mr Aldis.

“There will be four major events, one in each season.”

The Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition, on loan from the Natural History Museum, will open at The Treasure House in Beverley in February, before Bridlington takes centre stage in the summer.

“The other events have not been announced yet but there will be one here in July, based on the beach,” he added.

He also revealed that the Spa is hoping to make a ‘spectacular’ announcement about its future before the end of the year, as well as unveiling more about its programme of events for the first part of 2017.

As part of the presentation, Mr Aldis told chamber members: “The Spa Bridlington will continue to be a great place to be.

“It will continue to reinvent itself every day, based on the new discoveries made yesterday.

“It will remain profitable, noticeable and relevant, presenting a diverse yet popular programme, acting as a beacon to attract visitors and the pounds in their pocket to the East Riding of Yorkshire.”

The City of Culture has published its what’s on programme for the first three months of 2017, and it features a number of shows at Bridlington Spa.

The first is a Viennese Gala by Manchester Camarata on January 8.

Other highlights include the three-day All England Theatre Festival at the start of March, and a performance of Golidlocks and the Three Bears by the Northern Ballet.