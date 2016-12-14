Spa boats head to new homes after auction

Boats which were part of Bridlington’s seafront history are on their way to new homes to be given a new lease of life.

The fleet from the former Spa boating lake was auctioned off last month, once all of the mechanical parts of the boats had been removed.

Chris West will use his new boat as part of a landscaping display

One of the lucky bidders was Chris West of West BS.

He said: “We thought we would make a feature of it at our landscaping department, and use it in one of the displays for next spring.

“I was born and bred on the south side and remember going on these boats when I was six or seven.

“When I was young they seemed massive but when we went to pick it up, it was smaller than I remembered.

“I thought it was a great idea to auction them off.”

The former lake is being replaced by the town’s new lifeboat station, which opens next summer.

Kirsty Dingle, foreshores manager, said: “We are pleased that the majority of the boats have gone to local homes.

“The money received from the sealed bids process has gone towards the delivery costs and arrangements for the sales of these iconic items from Bridlington’s history.”