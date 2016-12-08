Sock it to ’em and raise cash for Bridlington Hospital

York Teaching Hospital Charity is urging people in Bridlington to wear their festive socks this Christmas and make a difference to the many thousands of people who receive care at the town’s hospital.

Maggie Bulman, corporate fundraiser, said: “Taking part is simple. All you need to do is wear your favourite festive socks on Wednesday 14 December and donate £1 to YTHC.

“You can get involved online too by posting a picture of yourself in your socks on Facebook or Twitter along with #socksonselfie.”

Anyone interested in joining the campaign can request a fundraising pack by emailing charity.fundraising@york.nhs.uk or by calling 01904 724521. Pictured: Bridlington Hospital ward staff show off their festive socks.