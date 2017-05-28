Snowball and Cooper star in 2nds success

Scarborough 2nds saw off a late wagging of the Pickering 2nds tail to secure a win by 35 runs in the York Senior League Division Two Ebor.

Scarborough had made 180-8, with openers Mark Cook (33) and Joe Padmore (26) giving them a useful grounding.

Josh Mainprize then arrived and remained unbeaten on 52, with only three more of the Scarborough batters registering scores in double figures.

Mark Shepherd was the top Pickering bowler as he took 4-25.

In reply, after an initial knock of 32 from Dan Walker, David Snowball and Elliot Cooper ripped through, taking 4-30 and 4-34 respectively to leave Pickering in trouble.

Ryan Boyes and Charlie Marwood both reached the 20s in the dying embers of the innings, but Scarborough soon polished things off for a useful points haul.

Sewerby beat Hornsea by 71 runs in Division One.

After knocks in the 20s from Richard Robinson, Lyndon Warcup and Nick Gibson, Scott Cooper (50) and Steve Janney (84no) pushed Sewerby towards a total of 256-7.

Jonathan Fisher posted 85 at the top of the Hornsea order, but 4-56 from Ady Long and two wickets each for Chris Mann, Ben Traves, Janney and Andy Smith made sure they dropped away.

Flixton lost out by six wickets against Heworth.

Only Will Norman (37), Stu Stocks (47) and Jamie Nesfield (42) troubled the scorers in Flixton's 192.

Jamie Nesfield and Richard Malthouse took two wickets each in the retort, but Heworth cantered over the winning line.

Bridlington held on for a losing draw in their Division Two Ebor clash at Carlton Towers.

Rene Collins and John Major took four and three wickets respectively as Towers closed on184-9 declared.

Nick Tennant's 39 and Frankie Reffold's 32 helped Brid to cling on at 111-9 in reply.