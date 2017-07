Last night’s storm in Scarborough and along the east coast gave our readers the chance to share some dramatic images with us.

Matthew Spivey took the photo featured here, with the sculpture of Freddie Gilroy in the foreground, and said: “I particularly like the one of Freddie where I managed to capture lightning during a 2.5 second exposure.”

Other shots in the slideshow feature lightning over Scarborough Rugby Club and at Bempton.

Email your weather pictures to us at: newsdesk@jpress.co.uk