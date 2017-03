Hundreds of school children around the area as well as library staff dressed up as their favourite book characters yesterday for World Book Day.

From Cinderella to Batman and Robin, the book favourites were out in full force.

World Book Day at Newby and Scalby Library. Pictured back row, left to right: Kelsey Hodgson (Mad Hatter), Lesley Newton (Snow White), Volunteer Gill Furze (The Cat in the Hat), Isobel Nixon (Queen of Hearts) Front, Judy Woodroffe (Angelina Ballerina) and Pat Gardner (Alice in Wonderland).

Here, we showcase some of your photos.

Email your pictures to: newsdesk@jpress.co.uk