Site manager’s seal of excellence pride

A Bridlington building site manager has been recognised at a prestigious award ceremony.

Site manager Tony Barrowclough, from McCarthy and Stone, won a Seal of Excellence in the second round of the NHBC Pride in the Job Awards 2016.

Tony was selected from more than 16,000 UK site managers, and is one of 12 to be recognised at a ceremony held at York Racecourse for his site in Martongate, Bridlington.

Known as ‘the Oscars of the House Building Industry’, winning an award is an exceptional achievement and for 36 years NHBC has been rewarding the best site managers in the UK delivering the high quality homes the country needs.

Geoff Egginton, NHBC Regional Director, congratulated Tony on his win.

He said: “Pride in the Job is now firmly established as a significant proof of distinction for the best site managers in the UK. The fact that winners are automatically entered into the competition based on the results of their work onsite is a huge endorsement for all winners. It’s been a tough year of judging starting way back in July 2015 and it’s a long hard road to win a Pride in the Job Award.

“The Awards recognise site managers who know how to go one stage better, whose hard work ensures we live in high quality homes and rewards dedication and expertise.

“Last year NHBC registered nearly 5,650 new homes in the North East and site managers play an important role in delivering these.”