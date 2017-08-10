Singers wanted for culture event

Another big Bridlington music event as part of Hull’s year as City of Culture comes to The Spa later this month – and all ages can take part.

Mark Howley from Remarkable Arts said: “Sing For Freedom is a unique, one-off music event for anyone – no cost, no audition, no age limit. We’ve a morning of fun, exclusive and inspiring singing and music sessions.

“During the sessions, participants will get to work with our vocal coaches, will feature in a live professional recording, which will be available for download online, and then head over to the Spa gardens, where we’re having a stage built on the day, to perform as a choir, backed by a live band of exceptional musicians.

“We’d love to see you on the day – and please feel free to bring your children, grandchildren, your friends, your neighbours, your grandparents.”

Places for the event on August 20 must be booked in advance, by texting 07943 276496 or emailing remarkable.tc@hotmail.co.uk.