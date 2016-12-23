Signs warn of hare coursing

The CLA, in partnership with Humberside Police Force, have created signs warning of the consequences of hare coursing and encouraging people in the area to report it.

The signs incorporate a generic 101 number for the public to report any suspicious activity as hare coursing is typically undertaken by travelling criminals.

CLA members and local volunteers have been encouraged to display these signs in prominent places such as public access areas.

The signs are intended to educate the public about the illegal nature of hare coursing and urges them to report any suspicious activity by calling 101.

Humberside Police wildlife and rural crime officer Julie Turrell, said: “We rely on local people across our rural areas to be our eyes and ears as it is the only way we can crack down on this illegal activity, especially in more remote areas.

“For some, the illegal activity is their only source of income for the winter, but in their quest the criminals often threaten landowners and damage property.”