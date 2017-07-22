Sign language workshops bid

A new initiative to encourage more employees, students and volunteers to take up sign language is now available in Bridlington.

Award-winning Signs4Life is running a local campaign to help people to communicate and engage with their colleagues, service users and clients who may have hearing impairments.

Sara Phillips, Signs4Life tutor, said: “You never know when you will come into contact with a client, a colleague or member of the public who is autistic, deaf or visually impaired. There are more than nine million deaf and hard of hearing people registered in the UK.

“Each of our workshops help you comply with the Disability Discrimination Act and Equality Acts 2010 and encourage a ‘can do’ approach to the 12 million people in the UK who have a physical, sensory or learning disability.”

For more details on the Signs4Life workshops in Bridlington visit www.signs4life.org or call 07964 019764.