Sifting through the evidence at CSI summer school

More than 30 Year 5 students from several feeder Primary School attended Headland’s Science Summer School.

They used interactive resources to view evidence and evaluated the details offered.

The science summer school students conducted seven experiments as they became CSI detectives.

They also had the opportunity to conduct seven practical experiments to help to back up their findings.

The 32 students had to use all their evidence and knowledge to determine the best conclusion as to the cause of death for a fictitious character.

A spokesman for the event, Mrs Wilkinson, said: “All individuals did extremely well with this and several formed very intricate scientific possibilities.

“All of the students were an absolute credit to their schools and teaching them was a true pleasure.

“I look forward to seeing them all again next September in Year 7.”