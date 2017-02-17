Sick robbers tried tripping Bridlington woman out of wheelchair and steal her handbag

Police are hunting a group of men who tried tipping a disabled woman out of her wheelchair so they could steal her handbag.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the sickening Valentines Day robbery on Gypsey Bank, Bridlington, which left the 55-year-old victim "very shaken".

Police say the woman was approached by four men as she made her way along the path between Midway Avenue and St Johns Avenue.

At around 7.30 pm on Tuesday (February 14), two of the four men - who are all described as in their late teens or early twenties - blocked the wheelchair's path.

They tried tipping the woman out of the chair, stole a black leather handbag from around her neck and left the scene.

A spokesman for Humberside Police said: "The 55-year-old woman was left very shaken but otherwise unharmed.

"All four are said to be in their late teens to early twenties. Two wore tracksuit bottoms and another wore blue jeans."

The suspects had local accents and are believed to have been drinking in the area prior to the incident.

Police added: "We are keen to speak to any witnesses, including anyone who believes they may have seen the group prior to or after the attack.

"We are also looking to trace a dog walker who was seen in the area at the time, who may be able to assist in identifying the men."

Anyone with information should contact Humberside Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 2250208.