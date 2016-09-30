Shops get into festive spirit

Which Bridlington shop will have the most impressive window display this Christmas?

Bridlington Town Council has launched its annual competition to find the finest festive decorations.

Retailers can get involved by collecting an entry form from the council’s office in Quay Road or by downloading it from www.bridlington.gov.uk.

The completed form must be returned to the clerk by November 27, and then the judging will begin.

Making the decision will be a panel made up of the town mayor, Coun Liam Dealtry, and representatives of Bridlington Rotary Club, Bridlington Lions and the Bridlington Tourism Association.

The winning shop will receive a trophy for a year and a Town Council plaque to keep permanently, in recognition of their efforts.

The competition is part of a number of initiatives by the town council to bring festive fun to Bridlington.

The mayor has launched a competition for children to design his official Christmas card, which will be sent to The Queen and the Prime Minister.

It has been confirmed that an ice rink will return to the town, in King Street, in December and the lights will be switched on at an event on Sunday, December 4, by a special guests who will be announced shortly.