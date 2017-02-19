Sheds heaven! Group tackles men’s loneliness

An Englishman’s home is his castle, but perhaps his shed can be an even more important building.

The organisers of a new group in Bridlington are trying to tackle loneliness by getting them into the garden.

The Men In Sheds meet every Friday at the Jamroz Centre in North Street, and while they have around 10 regulars at the minute - the only thing they don’t have yet is...a shed!

Chairman Keith Prime said: “We are trying to get in touch with a couple of local businesses who might be able to be able to support us to get a shed for the land at the back of the Jamroz Centre.

“But we want the guys to be responsible for putting it up. We want it to be their work.”

At the minute, the men play games and cards and chat about all sorts of subjects at their get-togethers.

Keith said: “Our aim is to get to people who are lonely and isolated - they can be any age from 18 to 108.

“We’d love to see as many people as possible come along and see what it is all about.

When they get their shed assembled, the members will look to try woodwork projects and hanging baskets while forgetting about their worries.

“I run the Variety Club from the Wolds View practice at Bridlington Hospital and I started that two-and-a-half years ago,” Keith said.

“That is for any age, youg or old, male or female - anyone who is looking for company and we signpost them towards various organisations.

“Some men feel more comfortable in a men-only group.

“Ladies are willing to chat more freely about their problems but men are more reserved.”

To find out more, head to the Jamroz Centre between9.30am and 1.30pm on Fridays, call Keith on 606806 or email keith.prime@btopenworld.com